Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the June 15th total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 925,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptorum Group by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptorum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aptorum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APM stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89. Aptorum Group has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

