AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,770 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of L3Harris Technologies worth $43,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 125,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX opened at $223.76 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $225.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,882 shares of company stock valued at $56,056,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

