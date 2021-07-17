AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Up 46.9% in June

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the June 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 8,843.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,825,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a current ratio of 106.90. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.52.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.