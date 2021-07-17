Aragon Court Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $12.94 million and $73,064.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00048924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.47 or 0.00805368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

