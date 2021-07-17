Arbidex One Day Volume Hits $81,967.00 (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Arbidex has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbidex has a total market cap of $332,630.05 and approximately $81,967.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.00826710 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

