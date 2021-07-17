Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the June 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

ABUS stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $256.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.91. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 189.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 342,301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 264.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 134,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

