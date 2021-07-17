Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.77

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.59. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 136,094 shares.

RKDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $198,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.