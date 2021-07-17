Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the June 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
OTCMKTS:ARHVF opened at $0.50 on Friday. Archer has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56.
About Archer
