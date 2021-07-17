Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the June 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ARHVF opened at $0.50 on Friday. Archer has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

