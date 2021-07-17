ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756,456 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter worth $329,000.

OTCMKTS ACTCU opened at $21.20 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.37.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

