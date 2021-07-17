ArdCoin Hits Market Cap of $15.14 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. ArdCoin has a market cap of $15.14 million and approximately $187,759.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.80 or 0.00804067 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

