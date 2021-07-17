Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Update

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 476,300 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ASC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,455 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 95.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 286,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 11.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 227,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 40.3% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 276,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.47. 253,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

