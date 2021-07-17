Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the June 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE ARDC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. 88,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,742. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 27.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth $167,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.