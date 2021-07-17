Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the June 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE ARDC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. 88,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,742. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $16.49.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
