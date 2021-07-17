ArGo (ARGO) Hits Market Cap of $605,553.68

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One ArGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. ArGo has a market cap of $605,553.68 and $2,429.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ArGo has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00048645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.96 or 0.00800116 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

