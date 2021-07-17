Arionum Reaches One Day Volume of $311.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 44.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $146,676.75 and approximately $311.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 36.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,675.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.34 or 0.05958431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.91 or 0.01376185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.46 or 0.00380311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00129758 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00609447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00389780 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00300193 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

