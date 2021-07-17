Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002827 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $117.62 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000533 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,650,118 coins and its circulating supply is 130,529,221 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

