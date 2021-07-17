Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 57,681 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.29% of At Home Group worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in At Home Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in At Home Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOME opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. At Home Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $70,057.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,590 shares of company stock worth $1,158,888. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

