Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 616,165 Shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 2,826.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,165 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.16% of Sogou worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sogou by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sogou by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sogou by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sogou during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOGO stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. Sogou Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

