Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 98,117 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1,817.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,117 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of National Fuel Gas worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NFG stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

