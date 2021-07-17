Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 198,603 American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 198,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.42% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,001,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $393.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOUT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

