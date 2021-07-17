Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 31,600 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $203.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

