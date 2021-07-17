Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,956 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.27% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,062,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $261.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.05. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.72 and a 1-year high of $300.54. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.