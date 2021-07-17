Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,594 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.29% of Embraer worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Embraer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 13.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 3.7% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 81,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Embraer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.17. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

