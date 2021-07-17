Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 1,084.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.26% of The Buckle worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $785,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,083 shares of company stock worth $4,163,725. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

