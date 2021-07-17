Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 10,417 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.28% of CorVel worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth $253,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $28,581,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $426,686.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,527,465 shares in the company, valued at $731,402,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Yoss bought 207,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,857,956.20. Insiders have sold 67,795 shares of company stock worth $8,153,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CRVL stock opened at $134.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.84. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $140.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

