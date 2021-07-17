Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 175,771 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 430.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,771 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.19% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,866 shares of company stock valued at $708,148. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.