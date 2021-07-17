Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 185,660 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 168.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.29% of CVR Energy worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after buying an additional 521,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $7,642,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVR Energy by 825.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 244,952 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,375,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

CVR Energy stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

