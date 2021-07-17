Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.42% of Cambium Networks worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 467.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 78,733 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of CMBM opened at $41.65 on Friday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In related news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vibhu Vivek sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $52,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,057,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,128,701. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.