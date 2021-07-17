Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,762 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.15% of Stamps.com worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Bradford Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $6,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,711 shares of company stock valued at $52,441,101 over the last 90 days. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $324.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.65. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $325.98.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STMP shares. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

