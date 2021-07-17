Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 126,650 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.12% of Allison Transmission worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

