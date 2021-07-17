Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.86 Million Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 524.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 139,133 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.38% of Camtek worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Camtek by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Camtek by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 166,449 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Camtek by 1,818.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAMT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.90. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

