Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.88 Million Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 893.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 47,363 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of GATX worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GATX by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in GATX by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in GATX by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GATX. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NYSE:GATX opened at $88.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.98. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

