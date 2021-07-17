Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 265,283 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.91% of Sierra Wireless worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWIR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $1,717,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 350,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a market cap of $657.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.25. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

