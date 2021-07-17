Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.11 Million Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.15% of Rogers worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Rogers by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROG opened at $193.67 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $206.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

