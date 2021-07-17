Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171,001 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.25% of Constellium worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSTM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

