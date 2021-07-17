Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,837 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.06% of The Hackett Group worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $539.97 million, a P/E ratio of 99.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

