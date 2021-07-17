Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.89% of El Pollo Loco worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,700,000 after buying an additional 261,488 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,570,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after buying an additional 51,647 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 517,156 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 294,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 169,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $666.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.56.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

