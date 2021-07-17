Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,880 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.72% of MRC Global worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in MRC Global by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $703.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

