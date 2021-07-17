Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.50 Million Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.31% of Argo Group International worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 35.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 41.8% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ARGO has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

NYSE ARGO opened at $52.31 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

