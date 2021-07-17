Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 832.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.27% of Talend worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLND opened at $65.65 on Friday. Talend S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.21.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

