Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.66 Million Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,884 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.26% of Universal Insurance worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,025,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVE opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.11%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

