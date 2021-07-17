Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of LCI Industries worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,222 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LCI Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in LCI Industries by 13.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCII opened at $133.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $101.69 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.62.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

LCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.