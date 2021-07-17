Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $4.98 Million in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 499,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.14% of Fusion Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUSE opened at $9.92 on Friday. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

