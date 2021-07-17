Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $5.03 Million in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Amedisys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMED opened at $258.44 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.09 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $502,024.62. Insiders sold 5,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

