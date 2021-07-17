Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $5 Million in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 106,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEPC stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

