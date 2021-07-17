Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.96% of Astronics worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth about $195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth about $213,000. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of ATRO opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

