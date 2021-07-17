Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 384,811 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.28% of Sapiens International worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1,101.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 61.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.39. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

