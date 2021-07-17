Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $5.43 Million Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 579,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 235,410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 365,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 530.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,395. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VTR opened at $59.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.48, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

