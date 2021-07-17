Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 115,474 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115,474 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.80% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 43,111 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 280.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 49,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 80.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

UBA opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.