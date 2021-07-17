Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 14,860 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.62% of BRP Group worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BRP Group by 110.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRP Group during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BRP Group by 79.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BRP Group by 973.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $26.15 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. Research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

