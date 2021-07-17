Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 81,285 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.44% of REV Group worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $973.07 million, a PE ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 2.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In related news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 198,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

